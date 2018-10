While Spanish clubs have many of the world's leading players, including Argentina's Lionel Messi, La Liga has often been criticised for a lack of competition.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have won all but one league title between them in the last 14 seasons, with Atletico Madrid winning in the 2013-14 season.

But after eight games in the 2018-19 season, Pablo Machin's Sevilla lead Barcelona by one point at the top of the table with Real at fourth place, a further point adrift.