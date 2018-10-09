Nadal still untroubled atop ATP rankings

Only one change affected the top 10 with Kevin Anderson of South Africa moving from ninth to eighth place while the biggest winner of the week was Georgia's giant-killer Nikoloz Basilashvili.

The unseeded Georgian rose 11 places to 23rd in the rankings after beating world number four Juan Martin Del Potro in a shock China Open win.

Latest ATP rankings:

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8260 pts

2. Roger Federer (SUI) 6900

3. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6445

4. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 6130

5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4755

6. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4535

7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3825

8. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3640 (+1)

9. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 3620 (-1)

10. John Isner (USA) 3380