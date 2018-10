The Argentine striker scored his sixth goal in the last five outings. He has four in domestic action as the Rossoneri moved onto 12 points with a game in hand.

Chievo stayed on minus one point from eight games, having been docked three points for financial irregularities.

At Milan's Giuseppe Meazza, Spanish winger Suso set up both Higuain's first-half goals. Giacomo Bonaventura added a third thanks to a deflected drive and Sergio Pellissier drilled home Chievo's consolation goal.