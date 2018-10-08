Chelsea join Man City and Liverpool at Premier League summit

Arsenal, who lost their first two games of the season, are right back in the title hunt after a 5-1 stroll against Fulham while Chelsea saw off Southampton 3-0 to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Liverpool came into the match unbeaten in 17 home games against Manchester City in all competitions but the atmosphere was flat at Anfield and Jurgen Klopp's team have now gone four matches without a win.

Despite all the rich attacking talent on display, Liverpool and City cancelled each other out in a cagey encounter, mustering just four shots on target between them.

But as the match meandered towards a conclusion, Leroy Sane was brought down in the box by Virgil van Dijk.

With Sergio Aguero off the field, Algeria forward Mahrez placed the ball on the penalty spot but watched in despair as his left-footed shot sailed over the bar. He has now failed to score from five of his past eight Premier League penalties.

Guardiola defended Mahrez after he spurned the chance to secure the win.

Liverpool boss Klopp lamented a gruelling fixture list that has seen his side face Chelsea twice, Napoli away in the Champions League and City in 12 days.

The stalemate at Anfield means City, Liverpool and Chelsea -- all unbeaten after eight games -- are locked together on 20 points, with the defending champions top by virtue of their superior goal difference.