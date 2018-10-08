Former Chelsea and England captain Terry hangs up his boots

The central defender has been without a club since leaving Championship (second-tier) side Aston Villa following their playoff defeat by Fulham at Wembley Stadium last season.

"After 23 incredible years as a footballer, I have decided now is the right time for me to retire from playing," Terry wrote on his Instagram account on Sunday.

Terry has been linked with the manager's job at Villa Park following the sacking of Steve Bruce on Wednesday.

The no-nonsense defender, who won 78 England caps, left Chelsea in 2017 after 19 seasons at the west London club.

He won five Premier League titles, had five FA Cup triumphs and claimed the League Cup three times with Chelsea.