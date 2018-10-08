Nadal, Djokovic to play exhibition in Saudi Arabia

The match between the two stars will take place at Jeddah's King Abdullah Sports City on December 22.

"Thanks for the invitation and looking forward to playing and visiting for the first time," Nadal said on Twitter.

Nadal, the reigning French Open champion, has 17 Grand Slam titles to his name.

Former world number one Djokovic, now at three in the rankings, won Wimbledon and the US Open this year to take his majors collection to 14.

Djokovic and Nadal have played 52 times in their careers with the Serb leading their head-to-head 27-25.

Saudi Arabia has hosted a series of international sports events in recent months.