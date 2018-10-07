Alcacer hat-trick keeps Dortmund top in seven-goal thriller

Alcacer struck the winner with a free kick deep into injury time after Michael Gregoritsch appeared to have secured a deserved draw for the visitors.

The victory puts unbeaten Dortmund on 17 points and they will lead into the international break even if Bayern Munich defeat Borussia Moenchengladbach in the late game.

Third-placed Hertha Berlin were held 0-0 in Mainz while Schalke continued their revival 2-0 at Fortuna Dusseldorf. Hanover moved off the bottom with a first season win 3-1 over VfB Stuttgart.