Dier gives Spurs narrow win and sends 10-man Cardiff bottom

Eric Dier scored his first league goal since April, 2017 after eight minutes when a Davinson Sanchez header was blocked and the ball fell for the Englishman to tap in from six yards out.

Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura missed good chances to extend Spurs' lead before halftime as a nervous energy began to take hold of the home crowd.

Cardiff created chances and came close to equalising in the second half when Josh Murphy raced through and lifted the ball over Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, making his first Premier League start since August. However, defender Toby Alderweireld was able to clear off the line.

Neil Warnock's side, looking for their first win of the season, were reduced to 10 men in the 57th minute when Joe Ralls was sent off for a cynical lunge on the lightning-quick Moura.

They still threatened, with Lloris tipping a Sean Morrison header on to the post from a floated free kick.

Spurs failed to take advantage of the extra man, perhaps still looking a bit shell-shocked from their 4-2 defeat by a Lionel Messi-inspired Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday.

But they saw out their third successive league victory which took them to third in the standings, within a point of leaders Manchester City who face second-place Liverpool on Sunday.

At the other end of the table, the situation looks bleak for Cardiff who only have two points from eight games.

Manager Warnock was pleased with his team's performance but was frustrated with the sending-off, and accused Tottenham's players of influencing the referee's decision.