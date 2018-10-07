Historic Alaves win sends Real Madrid into crisis

Manu Garcia scored the winner on 95 minutes in the last chance of the game after Thibaut Courtois had failed to hold a Ruben Sobrino header.

Madrid have now gone four games without a win and four games without scoring. They had not lost away to Alaves since 1931.

Madrid struggled to create clear-cut chances in the rain against an Alaves side who now sit on the same number of points as their opponents on the table.

Gareth Bale went off injured before the end holding his groin, while his strike partner Karim Benzema didn't make it that long. He was taken off at half-time and has now gone seven games without a goal.

The 18-year-old Brazilian Vinicius Junior was introduced in the second half but failed to spark a breakthrough.

"We had chances to score in the first goal and we were not able to do so," said Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui.

"They got the late goal which was more reward than they deserved. When you can't score in various games it's difficult."

Asked if he feared for his own job, Lopetegui added: "We have to get players back and learn from our mistakes. It will be a long season. We are not in a good moment, but we are only in October."

Madrid have full-backs Marcelo and Dani Carvajal out injured and are also without Isco who is still recovering from surgery for acute appendicitis.

But the man they appear to be missing most is Cristiano Ronaldo, the club's all-time record scorer who left in the summer.

“At the end of the game they punished us,” said defender Raphael Varane. “There will be a lot of criticism but we have to stay positive.”