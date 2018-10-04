Sensational' Neymar turns on style with hat-trick in PSG stroll

The Brazilian admitted before this game that he still did not feel back to 100 percent after the foot injury which required surgery and saw him miss the last three months of last season.

But he tore Red Star apart with two goals in the space of two first-half minutes at the Parc des Princes, the first a delightful curling free-kick, before completing his hat-trick from another stunning free-kick late on.

Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe also scored as PSG bounced back from a 3-2 defeat at Liverpool two weeks ago to register their first points in Group C.

But seeing Neymar play with a smile on his face again is especially encouraging for the French champions.

"Winning is the main thing that I want, but when I score goals I am even happier," said Neymar, who described the game as his and PSG's best yet this season.

Paris have a double-header to come next against Napoli -- who beat Liverpool 1-0 on Wednesday -- and the Italians will offer a sterner test than Red Star, the 1991 European Cup winners who had been unbeaten in 34 games before arriving at the Parc des Princes.

The Serbians grabbed a consolation goal through Marko Marin, but they could not cope with the home side's front four, a quartet who cost PSG almost 530 million euros ($610 million) in transfer fees alone.

Such was the imbalance between the teams that PSG were never likely to be troubled despite playing this game with one end of the Parc des Princes closed, a punishment following incidents in the defeat against Real Madrid in March.