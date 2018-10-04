UK Sport announces plans to host decade of sporting events

British Prime Minister Theresa May earlier this week gave her backing to a potential World Cup bid, which is currently the subject of feasibility studies from the English Football Association.

UK Sport, the country's governing sporting body, published a list of 54 "mega" and "major" events it said it would be interested in hosting over the next 15 years to showcase Britain to the world.

These also included the women's Rugby World Cup as well as the men's edition, which was hosted in England and Wales in 2015, and the multi-sport European championships, hosted in part this year by the city of Glasgow.

A plethora of sporting events are already scheduled to be hosted in Britain over the next few years, with the Cricket World Cup, golf's Solheim Cup and the World Road Cycling Championships, among others, set to take place next year.

"The biggest target on this list is the football World Cup," UK Sport Chief Operating Officer Simon Morton told reporters at Lord's cricket ground when asked to assess which events would constitute a successful programme.

"If we bid for that event, landing (it) would the crowning achievement on this, almost irrespective of what we've got.

"I think (securing) a couple of the Grand Tours that we've talked about (would be a success)."