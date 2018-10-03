Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo

The suspended Ronaldo watched from the stands after his red card during the Italian side's 2-0 win over Valencia in the first round of games.

But Dybala, who has been overshadowed since the arrival of Ronaldo from Real Madrid, ran riot in his first European appearance this season, volleying in the opener following a Leonardo Bonucci long ball after five minutes.

He doubled his account on 33 minutes when he picked up a rebound from a Blaise Matuidi shot, with Juan Cuadrado setting up the Argentine for his third on 69 minutes.

The Swiss champions played the final quarter of an hour a man down after Guinean centre-back Mohamed Ali Camara was sent off for a second yellow card provoked by Dybala.

"I wanted to have a game like this," said 24-year-old Dybala.

"Obviously, a player always wants to play. Last season I had the opposite, as I started with a lot of goals and then lost my way a little.

"Being left out made me work harder and get back into shape, so I am taking full advantage of that now."

Juventus confirmed their 100 percent record after nine games this season -- seven league games and two in the Champions League.

"We were without Cristiano, and at times it is easier with him in the side, but we have to be a great team both with and without him," added the Argentine.

It was Young Boys' second defeat from two group games after they lost their opener 3-0 at home to Manchester United, who were held 0-0 by Valencia at Old Trafford.

Juventus have six points from two games with United on four and Valencia on one.

"Conceding a goal after five minutes made things even more difficult," said the Swiss side's coach Gerardo Seoane.

"It was a difficult match for us. We saw the difference between the two teams."