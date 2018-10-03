Madrid slip to shock defeat by CSKA after Kroos mistake

Gareth Bale and Sergio Ramos were among a number of key players missing at the Luzhniki Stadium but it was Kroos' dreadful backpass that allowed Nikola Vlasic, on loan from Premier League Everton, to put CSKA ahead after just 68 seconds.

Madrid searched for an equaliser but, despite hitting the woodwork three times, were resisted by a determined CSKA defence. The reigning European champions have now failed to score in three consecutive matches.

CSKA's veteran goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev was sent off deep into added time after picking up two yellow cards for dissent but nothing could spoil the hosts' victory which lifted them above Madrid in Group G.

Julen Lopetegui's side lacked spark, thrust and cutting edge in attack. They missed Bale, Isco and, perhaps even, the lethal touch of Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Goals come when you keep creating chances and believe you will be more accurate," Lopetegui said.

"That is all we can do. I am sure we will soon be scoring again and winning again."

Some of the changes were enforced, with Isco and Marcelo out injured, but Bale and Ramos were left at home to rest and Luka Modric started on the bench.

Keylor Navas came in for Thibaut Courtois in goal to continue Lopetegui's policy of one in La Liga and the other in Europe.