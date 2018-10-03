Mourinho's Man Utd misfire once more in Valencia stalemate

The home fans chanted for Mourinho's men to attack more in the second-half and former United midfielder Paul Scholes claimed the Portuguese coach is embarrassing the club with repeated outbursts at his players in the media.

"I'm not interested. Freedom of speech, free country, you can say what you like," said Mourinho of Scholes's comments.

"Freedom of speech, especially for Man Utd fans that I respect 100 percent."

Already nine points adrift of Premier League leaders Manchester City and Liverpool after three defeats in seven league games, Mourinho was hoping for a reaction from Saturday's dreadful display in losing 3-1 to West Ham United.

United again looked devoid of ideas and invention to draw a blank and fall two points behind Group H leaders Juventus with two games against the Italian champions to come.

A point does at least consolidate United's position three points ahead of Valencia in second place.

United's night got off to a bad start before the game even began as kick-off was delayed by five minutes after the hosts were held up by traffic. Mourinho blamed a refusal by the police to offer an escort to the team bus rather than the club's organisation for the problem.

"We left the hotel at six o'clock hoping that 30 minutes would be enough, which normally it is. But this time the police refused to do a escort so we come by ourselves and we took 75 minutes," he added.