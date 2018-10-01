Australia captain Jedinak retires from international football

"As a young boy growing up it was my dream to play for Australia and to pull on the famous green and gold shirt to represent my country," Jedinak wrote on social media.

"The countless unbelievable moments that I have experienced will stay with me forever, and I can honestly say that looking back I’ve had some of the best times of my life on the pitch playing for the Socceroos."

Midfielder Jedinak, 34, currently plays for Aston Villa in the second-tier English championship.

He first played for Australia 10 years ago and went on to captain his country at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, scoring at both, and lifted the Asian Cup at home in 2015.

"The feeling of captaining our country to Asian Cup glory in 2015, and to have been able to contribute to achieving success for Australia, will stay with me forever," Jedinak said.