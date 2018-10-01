Nadal stays in front in ATP rankings, top 10 unchanged

Spain's Nadal continues to lead on 8,760 points, well clear of second-place Swiss Roger Federer on 6,900.

With only minor action at the weekend ahead of the coming Asian swing, there were no changes in the top 30 places of the standings.

ATP top 10 as of October 1 (previous ranking in parenthesis):

1. (1) Rafael Nadal, Spain, 8,760 points

2. (2) Roger Federer, Switzerland, 6,900

3. (3) Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 6,445

4. (4) Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 5,980

5. (5) Alexander Zverev, Germany, 4,890

6. (6) Marin Cilic, Croatia, 4,715

7. (7) Dominic Thiem, Austria, 3,825

8. (8) Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 3,755

9. (9) Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 3,595

10. (10) John Isner, United States, 3,470