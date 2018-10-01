Bologna rally to 2-1 win against Udinese

Ignacio Pussetto put the Udine side ahead, but Federico Santander levelled before the break with a fast shot off the bar and Riccardo Orsolini came on to turn in the winner with eight minutes left.

Udinese remain on eight points from seven games. Bologna have seven points while four other teams sit on six and play later Sunday.

Leaders Juventus moved on to a maximum 21 points with Saturday's 3-1 defeat of second-placed Napoli (15). Roma won 3-1 against city rivals Lazio and Inter Milan beat Cagliari 2-0.