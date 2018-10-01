Fiorentina go third in Serie A after 2-0 win over Atalanta

French midfielder Jordan Veretout converted a penalty on 63 minutes after a foul on Federico Chiesa and Cristiano Biraghi drilled home a late free-kick to help La Viola rack up 13 points from seven games.

The Florence side are level on points with Inter Milan and Sassuolo, who crashed 4-1 at home to AC Milan and missed the chance to leapfrog second-placed Napoli (15).

"Today we struggled physically but we were dogged and had a bit of luck," Fiorentina boss Stefano Pioli said. "It is the first time that we do not play well, but we still won and this means having pride and will to sacrifice."

After three straight draws, Milan beat in-form Sassuolo and moved to nine points thanks to great drives from Franck Kessie, Suso, who netted a brace, and newcomer Samuel Castillejo. Substitute Filip Djuricic pulled one back when the hosts were three goals down.

Genoa sit on 12 points after their new striker Krzysztof Piatek scored a brace in a 2-1 away defeat of Frosinone. The Pole leads Serie A's goalscoring chart with eight goals from six games.

Promoted Frosinone scored their first goal of the season through Camillo Ciano's penalty and sit second last on one point.

Chievo lost 1-0 at home to Torino and are last on minus one point, having been handed a three-point deduction for irregular bookkeeping.

A newcomers clash saw Parma prevail 1-0 on Empoli for a safe 10-point tally, while the Tuscany side lie third last on five.

Earlier in Bologna, the hosts rallied to beat Udinese 2-1 and move up from the congested lower reaches.

Ignacio Pussetto put the Udine side ahead, but Federico Santander levelled before the break with a fast shot off the bar and Riccardo Orsolini came on to turn in the winner with eight minutes left.

Udinese remain on eight points. Bologna have seven points, one more than Atalanta and Cagliari.

Leaders Juventus moved on to a maximum 21 points with Saturday's 3-1 defeat of second-placed Napoli. Roma won 3-1 against city rivals Lazio and Inter beat Cagliari 2-0.