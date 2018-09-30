Hamilton closes in on F1 world title with team-aided win in Russia

Hamilton took his 70th career win as Mercedes maintained their perfect record at the Olympic Park in Sochi after he eased ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas on the 25th of 53 race laps following team orders.

Until then Bottas had led from pole but he had to settle for second with Ferrari's Vettel completing the podium in third.

Hamilton remains on course for a fifth world title having extended his advantage over Vettel to 50 points with just five races remaining. He requires four third-place finishes and one second-place, or better, to secure the crown.