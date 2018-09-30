Mourinho's woes deepen after tame Manchester United lose at West Ham

United have just 10 points after seven Premier League games -- that meagre haul plus their negative goal difference means this is their poorest start since 1989-90, when they had picked up seven points at this stage of the season.

United, who finished second last season behind Manchester City, already appear to be out of the title race and problems on the pitch are compounded by a growing rift between the manager and Paul Pogba.

West Ham made a mockery of their appalling record against the 20-times English champions at the London Stadium, with an early strike from Felipe Anderson and a Victor Lindelof own goal shortly before half-time leaving the disjointed visitors with a mountain to climb.

United pulled a goal back through substitute Marcus Rashford in the second half but Marko Arnautovic restored the two-goal cushion for West Ham minutes later to end the visitors' hopes of a dramatic comeback.

Mourinho blamed the officials for West Ham's first and third goals, saying the opener should have been flagged offside and the move that led to the Arnautovic goal included a foul on Rashford.

"We needed a good start and we didn't have that good start. After the result on Tuesday (defeat to Derby in the League Cup) the team obviously needs positive things, positive feelings and to start losing after five minutes is not that positive start that you need."

The United boss defended a tactical switch to bring in Scott McTominay alongside Chris Smalling and Lindelof in a back three and the decision to play Anthony Martial instead of the misfiring Alexis Sanchez, who was not even in the squad.

"I wanted to play Martial," he said. "Something that you are asking for a long, long, long time to play Martial.... and at the same time I feel that we need quality on the ball, on the building up from the back and Scott McTominay has that quality with the ball."