Sterling stars as Man City beat Brighton

Sergio Aguero was also on target with the 15th goal in his last 11 league appearances at City’s home Etihad Stadium.

The comfortable win means City have now dropped just four of the last 39 points available to them, setting up a fascinating visit to Anfield next Sunday to face a Liverpool team currently regarded as the greatest threat to City's successful title defence.

Despite wasting the opportunity to win by a more comfortable margin, City have now scored 21 times in seven league games -- a rate that leaves them on target to beat least season’s record haul of 106 goals.

City did not create their first on-target shot until the 26th minute, yet scored the opener three minutes later.

Brighton had played almost faultlessly until that point but, against City’s array of attacking talent, near-perfection is not enough.