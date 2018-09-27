Volland double gives Leverkusen victory

Dusseldorf had the better of the first half, as Benito Raman and Rouwen Hennings forced early saves from Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.

Yet Leverkusen took the lead out of the blue after half-time, an unmarked Volland turning in Dominik Kohr's header at a corner.

The Leverkusen striker added a second ten minutes later, nodding Kai Havertz's elegantly chipped cross into an empty net.

Hennings netted a consolation goal from the penalty spot for Dusseldorf after Jonathan Tah brought down Niko Giesselmann in stoppage time.

The win lifts Leverkusen up to tenth, as Heiko Herrlich's side climb up the table after losing their opening three games.