Juventus extend Serie A streak, Roma back winning

The reigning champions have a maximum 18 points, three ahead of Napoli who beat Parma 3-0, with the top two set to go head-to-head in Turin on Saturday.

"We made some mistakes at the end of the match and we were sometimes vulnerable," said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

"On Saturday it's a head-to-head with Napoli and it'll certainly be a great game. I don't have a line-up in my head right now, as on Friday in training we'll see everyone together and decide."

Lazio are third, a further three points adrift, after their fourth win on the trot 2-1 against Udinese ahead of this weekend's Roman derby against Roma.

Roma, meanwhile, eased the pressure on under-fire coach Eusebio Di Francesco achieving their first three points since their season-opener against Torino over a month ago.

"This is a new beginning for us, a new season has started," said Di Francesco.

In Turin, Dybala got a rare start up front alongside superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and lashed home his first goal of the season after 12 minutes in the Allianz Stadium.

The Argentine had initially teed up Matuidi but Lukasz Skorupski cleared the Frenchman's effort before Dybala acrobatically turned the ball in himself.

Five minutes later World Cup winner Matuidi got his chance to add a second following a Ronaldo cross, with the Portuguese forward having a shot cleared off the near post by Skorupski.

Ronaldo -- who missed out on the FIFA's best player of the year award this week -- fired just wide five minutes from the whistle when he picked up Dybala's through ball.

In was the first of three games in Turin within the space of a week for Juventus, who after Napoli at the weekend, host Swiss club Young Boys in the Champions League next week, after winning their opener against Valencia.

Carlo Ancelotti rotated his squad completely with nine changes ahead of the weekend game in Turin and hosting Liverpool in the Champions League.

And it paid off with a third straight league win with Lorenzo Insigne opening after four minutes in Naples with a second-half brace from Polish forward Arkadiusz Milik keeping the pressure on Juventus.

"We were very fresh because I changed them all, and the initial rhythm determined the final result," said Ancelotti.