Insigne double inspires Napoli, Roma crash in Bologna

Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli have 12 points from five games, equal with champions Juventus who can pull ahead again when they travel to promoted Frosinone later on Sunday.

But Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco is under increasing pressure after a fourth league game without a win sees last year's third-placed team slump to 14th with five points from as many games.

Federico Mattiello and Federico Santander scored in either half to give Bologna, who occupy the first relegation spot of 18th position, their first goals and win of the season.

"I'm not the type to look for excuses, I need solutions and I can not find them," said Di Francesco.

"The facts condemn us, they condemn me. Clearly something has to change. I feel I'm one of those to blame."

In Turin, Ancelotti switched things around following Napoli's uninspiring goalless draw at Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League midweek.

Insigne played a more central role along with Dries Mertens as defender Sebastiano Luperto got his first start for the Serie A runners-up.

"I'm satisfied, we dominated in Belgrade but we couldn't finish things off like we did today," said Ancelotti.

"Insigne was decisive, but everyone put in a strong performance."

The Italian international got the first after just four minutes when poor Torino defending saw Emiliano Moretti clear to Nicolas N'Koulou with the rebound favouring Insigne, who finished off under the crossbar.

Simone Verdi added the second with a half-volley on 20 minutes, with Torino pulling one back after the break when Andrea Belotti slotted in a penalty.

But Insigne restored Napoli's two-goal lead after 59 minutes when a Jose Callejon shot bounced off the inside of the far post and into the path of the Italian forward.

It gives Napoli a boost ahead of next week's trip to reigning seven-time champions Juventus.

Torino are in 15th position with five points from as many games.