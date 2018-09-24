Modric threatens to end Ronaldo-Messi era as world's best

For the first time in 12 years Messi is not even nominated among the three finalists for the award after early exits for Argentina at the World Cup and Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Both Messi and Ronaldo have won FIFA's award in different guises five times each, and the Portuguese can move out on his own after winning a third straight Champions League title with Real Madrid before heading for pastures new with Juventus in July.

For a sixth straight season, Ronaldo was the Champions League's top scorer with 15 goals and also scored four times at the World Cup, including a hat-trick against Spain in a thrilling 3-3 draw to open Portugal’s campaign.

However, Portugal's last 16 exit to Uruguay in Russia and Ronaldo's failure to score in the semi-finals or final of the Champions League has opened the door for Modric.