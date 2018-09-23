Asensio scores to beat Espanyol and put Real Madrid back on top

Real Madrid rested Gareth Bale and Marcelo, which meant the side had to work for the three points that put them one point clear of Barcelona, who play Girona at home on Sunday.

Marco Asensio scored his first league goal of the season to settle it, but he needed VAR to give the goal.

Luka Modric played the ball through to him and he finished into Diego Lopez’ far corner, but the flag was raised and referee Mateu Lahoz signaled offside.

But VAR gave the goal because it showed Asensio had been onside when the ball was played and Lahoz allowed it.

Lopetegui’s team struggled to find the second goal, and when Casemiro sliced one shot horribly wide it was the cue for Mariano Diaz to strip to come on.

The scorer of the third goal against Roma in the Champions League in midweek replaced Karim Benzema, but still Madrid were unable to double their lead. And Espanyol was still in the game.

But when Borja Iglesias dispossessed Sergio Ramos, he only had Courtois to beat, but hit the crossbar.

“We feel bad because we had the chances to take something from the game,” said Iglesias.

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane admitted: “Espanyol defend well as a unit and with a lot of intensity. We are not going to win 5-0 every game.”

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui added: “It was a dangerous game for us against a good rival who have had all week to prepare the match.

“We had the chance to score a second goal and they also had chances. It’s an important win after being back in the Champions League in midweek.”

Espanyol coach Rubi said: “We wanted to reach the last few minutes still in the game and that happened, but we then needed to take our chances.

“They did not have that many clear chances and we had our opportunities. I’m very proud of the players.”

Earlier Saturday, Atletico Madrid won 2-0 away to Getafe.

Thomas Lemar provoked the first goal on 14 minutes when his shot thundered off the crossbar and hit Getafe goalkeeper David Soria before crossing the line as an own-goal.

Lemar deserved to be given the goal and on the hour he got on the scoresheet after finishing off a fine Atletico team-move.

Getafe made things even more difficult for themselves when Ivan Alejo was sent off for stamping on Saul Niguez seven minutes later.

Atletico midfielder Koke welcomed the three points, saying: “It has not been the start to the season we wanted, but we keep working hard and this is a step in the right direction.”

Also on Saturday, Alaves beat Rayo Vallecano 5-1 away from home; Eibar picked up a 1-0 home win over Leganes; and Valladolid drew 3-3 with Celta Vigo courtesy of a 93rd minute equaliser from Leo Suarez.