James stars as Bayern maintain perfect Bundesliga start

Rodriguez struck with just eight minutes gone at Gelsenkirchen's Veltins Arena, expertly slipping his marker, former Bayern team-mate Sebastian Rudy, to power home a header from Josh Kimmich's cross.

It was a sublime effort which took the wind out of Schalke's sails as they ended up suffering a fourth consecutive league defeat while Bayern are the only team in Germany's top tier with a 100 percent record.

The 27-year-old Colombian superstar, making his first league start this season, should have scored his second when he squandered a golden chance five minutes after the break.

When Bayern's veteran winger Franck Ribery sliced through Schalke's defence and squared with goalkeeper Ralf Faehrmann beaten, but Rodriguez slumped to the turf, head in hands, after firing wide with the goal at his mercy.

Nevertheless, Rodriguez effectively settled the matter when he won a penalty on 63 minutes after a foul in the area by Alessandro Schoepf.

Bayern's star striker Robert Lewandowski stepped up, making no mistake and smashed home the resulting spot-kick to make it 2-0.

Schalke had little to offer and only a superb save from Faehrmann denied a long-range free-kick from David Alaba, which curled wickedly 12 minutes from time.