Liverpool, Man City cruise as Man Utd held on Ferguson's return

Jurgen Klopp could afford the luxury of handing Xherdan Shaqiri his first Liverpool start for a 3-0 victory at Anfield and Wesley Hoedt turned the Swiss international's deflected shot in for the opener before Joel Matip and Mohamed Salah's first goal in four games sealed Liverpool's seventh straight win in all competitions.

City edged ahead of Chelsea, who travel to West Ham on Sunday, into second, two points behind the leaders, as they bounced back from a shock Champions League defeat against Lyon in midweek by thrashing Cardiff 5-0 in the Welsh capital.

United, though, are now eight points off the top as a run of three straight wins to avert an early-season crisis came to an end against an impressive Wolves while Ferguson watched on for the first time since undergoing emergency surgery on a brain haemorrhage in May.

Tottenham moved ahead of United into fifth as Harry Kane ended his five-game goal drought from the penalty spot in a 2-1 win at Brighton to end a run of three straight defeats for Spurs.