North and South Korea plan joint bid for 2032 Olympics

The two leaders did not give any further details in a statement at their summit in Pyongyang.

South Korea hosted the 1988 Games in Seoul and this year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

After not competing in Seoul, North Korea sent a team to Pyeongchang and the Koreas formed a joint women's ice hockey team at the Games. The two nations also had joint teams in several sports at the recent Asian Games in Jakarta.

The International Olympic Committee is expected to elect the 2032 host in 2025. The 2020 Games are in Tokyo, the 2024 edition in Paris and 2028 in Los Angeles.

Other countries interested to host the 2032 Games include India and Indonesia.