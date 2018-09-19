Late Firmino strike gives Liverpool 3-2 win over PSG

Anfield played host to some memorable matches in this competition last season as Liverpool marched towards a losing final appearance against Real Madrid, and the first match of the current group stage proved to be another electric night of entertainment.

PSG had come back from two goals down with French World Cup winner Mbappe equalising in the 83rd minute, but then Firmino, who started on the bench due to an eye injury, drilled home a low shot in the final seconds.

It was a deserved victory for Juergen Klopp's team who had been on top for most of the match and handled the sport's most expensively-assembled frontline with some confidence.

Yet it was agonising for PSG, who had looked buried in the first half but showed character to claw themselves back on level terms.

Daniel Sturridge, who had not started a Champions League game since his days with Chelsea in 2012, was given the nod to replace Firmino in attack and the English striker responded superbly.

With Anfield in loud and proud mood, Liverpool came roaring out and put Thomas Tuchel’s side under intense pressure from the outset.

Virgil van Dijk forced Alphonse Areola into early action in the sixth minute while the PSG keeper also did well to keep out a low drive from James Milner.