Yarmolenko double helps West Ham earn first win

A much-changed West Ham side took the lead after 11 minutes following a swift counter-attack through Andriy Yarmolenko and the Ukrainian forward curled a stunning shot into the net 20 minutes later to make it two.

Gylfi Sigurdsson headed Everton back into the match on the stroke of halftime, but Marko Arnautovic's goal just after the hour mark ensured West Ham climbed off the bottom of the table and up to 16th.

Everton did not manage a shot on target in the second half as they slipped to only their third defeat by West Ham in their last 21 Premier League meetings.

"We didn't play with enough quality to win the match," Silva said. "We started well with good pace and intensity, but we made mistakes, and at that moment we didn't react well."

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini made six changes to the team that lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out, with Yarmolenko handed his first league start.