Juve's Ronaldo off the mark, Costa dismissed for spitting

Ronaldo, five-times World Player of the Year, opened his account in the easiest possible fashion by tapping into an empty net from less than two metres in the 50th minute before finishing off a counter-attack to claim his second.

Khouma Babacar headed one back in the 90th minute but the game ended in ugly scenes as Costa became involved in a running feud with Sassoulo midfielder Federico Di Francesco.

The Brazilian escaped with a booking for elbowing and head-butting his rival as they tangled before the Sassuolo goal, but was sent off after cameras caught him spitting at the same player in another altercation.

Amid much less fanfare, Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain, who left Juventus on loan shortly after Ronaldo's arrival, scored his first goal for AC Milan to earn them a 1-1 draw at Cagliari.

AS Roma warmed up for their visit to Real Madrid on Wednesday by squandering a 2-0 lead and drawing 2-2 at home to lowly Chievo.

Juventus, chasing an eighth successive Serie A title, have 12 points, three ahead of Napoli, while Sassuolo are on eight after their first defeat of the season.