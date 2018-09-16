Relentless Liverpool sweep Spurs aside as Chelsea go top

Chelsea, though, have also recorded a perfect start after Eden Hazard scored a hat-trick in the 4-1 win over Cardiff City, allowing them to edge past Liverpool on goal difference at the top of the Premier League.

It is the first time in 110 years that two top-tier English teams have won their opening five games - and it would have been three had Watford beaten Manchester United but the Hornets surrendered their 100 percent record after losing 2-1 in Saturday's late kick-off.

Liverpool's goals came from Georginio Wijnaldum -- his first away from home in the Premier League -- and Roberto Firmino, who went off with an eye injury but later confirmed it was not serious.

Such was the visitors' dominance, they could have scored half a dozen times, with Mo Salah twice going close and Tottenham's defence always looking vulnerable until Erik Lamela's late strike gave them hope of an unlikely point.

Liverpool held their nerve and look nothing like the team who Spurs ripped apart 4-1 last season.

"We have to show progress," said Juergen Klopp, who said the performance was Liverpool's best of the season.

"It was maybe our best against Tottenham in all the years I've been here. But only five per cent less and we would have lost. I don't think Tottenham played bad. We were that good it was difficult for Tottenham."

At Stamford Bridge Chelsea ran out comfortable winners despite conceding a 16th-minute Sol Bamba opener.

That was the cue for Hazard to take charge, scoring on 37, 44 and 80 minutes, the last goal coming from the penalty spot. Willian added their fourth late on to ensure Chelsea's goal difference is marginally better than Liverpool's at the top.

Hazard's display drew glowing praise from Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, who said: "He can become maybe the best player in Europe in the next two years."

Champions Manchester City remain two points off the pace after a routine 3-0 win over Fulham, who fell behind on two minutes to Leroy Sane and never looked capable of forcing their way back into the game. David Silva and Raheem Sterling also netted. The only worry for City was an ankle injury to Sergio Aguero.

United hit Watford with a one-two halfway through the first half with goals from Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling, whose left-foot volley would have done any forward proud.