Portugal gives Italy's Mancini plenty to worry about

Forward Andre Silva scored three minutes after halftime in the League A Group 3 game to give the Portuguese their first win over Italy in a competitive match since 1957.

Mancini, in only his second competitive match in charge, made nine changes to the team which started Friday's 1-1 draw at home to Poland but his side were on the back foot for most of the match and struggled to create any real danger.

Italy forward Mario Balotelli, widely criticised after his performance against the Poles, did not even make the substitutes bench and watched the match from the stands.

Italy, who missed out on this year's World Cup for the first time in 60 years, are without a win in four competitive matches.