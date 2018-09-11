England captain Kane among those to be rested for Switzerland friendly

England's Harry Kane at the end of the match

Manager Gareth Southgate wants to give some of those players who had a long summer, including the World Cup, time off.

"I thought this is a good opportunity to do it," Southgate told reporters.

"Harry falls in the category in which we have several players where we have to watch how much they play," Southgate said.

"It was a short break with no pre-season and everybody was back earlier than I am sure everybody would have expected for club matches, although that is entirely understandable."

Kane's Tottenham team-mate Eric Dier will captain a team that could see nine changes from the one which was beaten 2-1 at home by Sweden on Saturday in their first Nations League match.

Southgate is determined to make England play in the style he wants, playing the ball out of defence and pressing high up the pitch.

"We talked a bit after the World Cup about the demands of the modern player," he said.

"Everybody has got to play a part in that but the clubs own the player and they have got to do the right thing for themselves," he added.