Djokovic, playing in his eighth final in New York and already the champion in 2011 and 2015, is now just three Slams behind Rafael Nadal and six back from the all-time record 20 held by Roger Federer.

It was also the third time the 31-year-old Serb -- who missed last year's tournament with an elbow injury which sent his career into a mini-crisis completed the Wimbledon-US Open double.