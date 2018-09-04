Federer crashes out of US Open, Millman to meet Djokovic

Millman's 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/3) triumph scuppered a blockbuster last-four meeting between Federer and two-time US Open champion Djokovic, who had advanced with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Joao Sousa.

But Federer suffered his earliest US Open exit since he fell in straight sets to Tommy Robredo in the fourth round in 2013.

It was also 20-time major winner Federer's first loss against a player outside the top 50 in 41 meetings at the US Open.

"I'm probably in a little bit of disbelief," Millman, 29, said after three hours and 35 minutes in the cauldron of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I have so much respect for Roger and everything he's done for the game. He's been a hero of mine."

Millman said he was feeling the nerves of his first Grand Slam fourth round match as he surrendered the first set with a single break of serve.

"I felt like a bit of a deer in the headlights to begin with," said Millman, whose career has been slowed by a string of injuries and three surgeries.

"The feet weren't moving. Roger had it on a string, he was manipulating me around the court."

But Federer's first service game in the second -- in which he battled 14 minutes and saved six break points -- proved prophetic.

Although Federer broke first on the way to a 5-3 lead, Millman won the last four games, breaking Federer twice.