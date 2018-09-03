Hamilton wrecks Ferrari's party in Italy

The defending world champion produced a perfectly-judged race of raw aggression and astute tyre-management in his Mercedes to finish 8.7 seconds ahead of Kimi Raikkonen, who had claimed pole position in a Ferrari front row with the fastest lap in Formula One history.

The Briton's 68th career victory and sixth this year stretched his championship lead from 17 points to 30 ahead of Sebastian Vettel, who finished fourth in the second Ferrari after spinning on the opening lap following a clash with the Briton as he passed him at the second chicane.

Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas came home third ahead of Vettel with Max Verstappen taking fifth place in the classified result, after finishing third on the track, following a time penalty for a late brush with Bottas.

The Briton's fifth win in Italy brought him level with seven-time champion Michael Schumacher in the record books, but his triumph was unpopular with the massed Italian fans.

"I want to give it up to Ferrari who put up a great challenge and gave us a great fight," said Hamilton.

"I want to thank the guys here and everyone back home - without their belief it wouldn't have been possible.

"There's been a lot of negativity, but there were a lot of British flags out there today. They know who they are. In future, I only want to turn a negative to a positive. Thanks to Valtteri too! We never give up."

A disappointed Raikkonen said: "I was quick enough, but unfortunately our rear tyres went and it was a losing battle from that point. I tried, but it was impossible..."

Bottas said: "I was really trying to do everything I can to get to the podium – as a team, we take this result. We got more points than Ferrari in their home."