Defrel brace stuns Ancelotti's Napoli as Juventus pull clear

Napoli were unable to repeat their come-from-behind exploits against Lazio and AC Milan in their first two games this season as they crashed to defeat in Genoa, handing Juventus an early boost to their title defence.

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss Ancelotti opted for an experimental side for his third game in charge, with attacking trio Marek Hamsik, Jose Callejon and Dries Mertens on the bench and Simone Verdi getting his debut.

"We had the same start as the other two games, but this time we didn't manage to overturn it," said Ancelotti. "We again gifted them the first half with a bad attitude, especially on the opening goal. We went 1-0 down, got nervous and started to struggle."

Sampdoria were playing their first game at home since the Genoa bridge disaster which killed 43 people in the western port city.

And the home side got off the mark quickly when Fabio Quagliarella crossed for Riccardo Saponara who set up on-loan Roma forward Defrel to unleash a thunderous shot into the net after 11 minutes to the delight of the home crowd.

Defrel added a second on 32 minutes and veteran forward Qaugliarella compounded the visitors' misery with a back-heel volley on 75 minutes against his former club.

The defeat means Napoli lose ground on Juventus, who despite Cristiano Ronaldo still waiting for his first goal, have three wins from three after Saturday's 2-1 success at promoted Parma.