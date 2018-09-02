Goretzka scores first Bayern goal in Stuttgart rout

The Germany international who joined from Schalke 04 in July had several chances in a hard-fought first half and eventually curled the ball into the bottom corner on 37 minutes.

"I feel very happy here, and the team has made me feel welcome," Goretzka told Sky. "If you feel comfortable, you can put in your best performances, and I showed that today."

Bayern took control after the break, and Goretzka was involved again as Robert Lewandowski doubled Bayern's lead just after the hour mark. The Polish striker arrowed in a superb shot from the edge of the area to maintain his perfect scoring record in all competitions this season.

Fifteen minutes from time, Lewandowski linked up beautifully with Thomas Mueller, who lashed in Bayern's third.

"We're showing the right attitude," Mueller told Sky. "The way the front line are pressing the ball is impressive. With the amount of quality we have in the squad, everybody has to deliver."

Earlier in the day, Adam Szalai scored twice as Hoffenheim came from behind to win 3-1 against Freiburg, while Bayer Leverkusen collapsed to a second defeat in their second game of the Bundesliga season.

Julian Nagelsmann had criticised VAR after defeat to Bayern last week, and the Hoffenheim coach looked on furiously as the video assistant correctly denied his team an early goal against Freiburg.

Nagelsmann’s mood darkened further when Dominique Heintz prodded Freiburg in front on 36 minutes, but Szalai saved Hoffenheim with a brilliant second-half brace.

Szalai capitalised on a defensive mix-up to draw Hoffenheim level just after the break, before turning a Nico Schulz cross into the net on 63 minutes. Andrej Kramaric sealed victory on the counter-attack in stoppage time.