Six-time champion Serena eased into the third round encounter with a 6-2, 6-2 win over German world 101 Carina Witthoeft.

Venus, the 2000 and 2001 champion in New York, made the third round for the 17th time with a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Camila Giorgi of Italy.

Friday's match will be the earliest the sisters have met at a Slam since the 1998 Australian Open in what was their first ever career clash.