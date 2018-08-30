Nadal speeds through, Wawrinka and del Potro too

Nadal, spared the worst of the heat thanks to his late-night start on Arthur Ashe Stadium, sped past Pospisil 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

His only hiccup came in the second set, when he dropped his serve to fall 2-4 down.

"The conditions are tough," Nadal said. "It was important to start very well with that break. To win in straight sets is always very positive, especially in these conditions. It's almost midnight, very happy about the victory."

Former champions Stan Wawrinka and Juan Martin del Potro also advanced, while 2012 winner Andy Murray, like Wawrinka back at Flushing Meadows after missing last year through injury, was bounced by Fernando Verdasco.

Wawrinka survived searing mid-day heat and a spirited Ugo Humbert.

"I knew it would be a difficult match," said Wawrinka, who was pleased to find himself feeling fit after prevailing 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in three hours and 21 minutes.

"My level is there. I'm playing really good tennis," added Wawrinka, who was unable to defend his 2016 title after undergoing two knee surgeries last year.

"I think there is a good chance that I'm playing better in the next round," said the Swiss, who will face Canadian Milos Raonic for a place in the last 16.