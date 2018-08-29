Ajax cruise into Champions League group stage

The Dutch side's 3-1 cushion from the first leg proved enough in the Ukrainian capital.

Ajax wasted one opportunity after another, beginning when former Southampton player Dusan Tadic hit the post with a first-half penalty.

Donny van de Beek spurned another chance, flashing a shot past the post on 35 minutes, Klaas Jan Huntelaar was denied by Dynamo 'keeper Denys Boyko and the outstanding Hakim Ziyech saw his late free-kick thunder off the bar.

Ajax, who last won European club football's biggest prize in 1995, be joined in Thursday's group stage draw by AEK Athens, whose 1-1 draw with MOL Vidi of Hungary was enough for a 3-2 win on aggregate.

Croatia's success in reaching the World Cup final for the first time failed to inspire Dinamo Zagreb, who crashed out to Swiss club Young Boys.

Two goals from former French international Guillaume Hoarau, the first a penalty, wrapped up a 2-1 win in the Croatian capital to send the Bern-based club into the group stage.