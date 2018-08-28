Mourinho calls for respect as Spurs pile more misery on Man Utd

A second consecutive defeat piles even more pressure on the Portuguese coach as United now trail Spurs, Liverpool and Chelsea by six points and stand four adrift of champions Manchester City just three games into the new campaign.

The odds on Mourinho losing his job have been slashed in recent weeks as on top of adverse results, he has clashed with the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward over a lack of signings.

However, he railed against his critics by citing his record of winning the Premier League three times over two spells at Chelsea.

"I won more Premierships alone than the other 19 managers together. Three for me, two for them. Respect!" a fiery Mourinho raged at reporters on exiting his post-match press conference.

Mourinho stood in front of Old Trafford's Stretford End at the end of the game to applaud the home fans, who didn't boo his side at full-time despite the result.

"Today I had the proof the best judge are the supporters," Mourinho said.

The fans and Mourinho's response came after a dominant first 45 minutes from the hosts before Spurs took control with two goals in two minutes just after the break.

United, though, were left to rue a series of missed chances by Romelu Lukaku, particularly when the Belgian fired wide with an open goal on 15 minutes.