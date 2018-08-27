Vettel cuts Hamilton's championship lead with Spa victory

Hamilton, who started from a Belgian record fifth pole position, came home a well-beaten second for Mercedes, having been unable to threaten his German rival, who notched his third win at the majestic Ardennes circuit and Ferrari's first since 2009.

It was Vettel's fifth win this season, equalling Hamilton's tally, and the 52nd of his career, surpassing the 51 of four-time world champion Alain Prost, and achieved with reasonable ease as he came home 11.061 seconds ahead of the Briton.

"More wins than Alain? Whoah," said Vettel. "I was lucky with the traffic today and I could see that Lewis eased off for the final 15 laps. I had a great start and as soon as I was ahead I relaxed. It was a very smooth race."

Vettel cut seven points from Hamilton's lead going into next weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

"Congrats to Seb – I did everything I could and we ultimately did well, but he drove past me like I wasn't even there on the straight, said the British driver. "They’ve got some trick things going on in that car and we have got to just keep working."

Local hero Belgian-born Dutchman Max Verstappen finished third for Red Bull ahead of Valtteri Bottas, who started from the ninth row of the grid in the second Mercedes, and Sergio Perez in the leading 'new' Force India.

Frenchman Esteban Ocon, whose future is uncertain following Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll's takeover of Force India, came home sixth ahead of another French driver Romain Grosjean and his Haas team-mate Dane Kevin Magnussen.