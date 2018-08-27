Chelsea leave it late as Yedlin own goal kills off Newcastle

Yedlin deflected Marcos Alonso's shot into his own net in the 87th minute to settle a match that had threatened to end in frustration for Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

Earlier, Chelsea needed a penalty from Eden Hazard to finally breach a black and white wall erected by manager Rafa Benitez, whose defensive approach succeeded for 76 minutes.

The Newcastle manager acknowledged the massive gap in quality between the two sets of players, packing his defence and granting Chelsea the ball for 80 percent of the game.

It was possession that they were unable to turn into goals until Fabian Schar's challenge on Spanish defender Alonso produced a penalty.

Newcastle responded with a goal from Joselu in a rare attack and looked set to steal a point before Chelsea's last-gasp winner made it three successive victories for the Blues.

Benitez will say his approach was justified and it acknowledged the gap in quality between the two squads.

Before this game he earmarked Sarri's team as genuine title candidates and even gave them the edge over Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal, so Benitez was never likely to go toe-to-toe with Chelsea.

Jorginho, a player Benitez bought while he was in charge of Napoli, prompted intelligently in midfield and Hazard, starting for the first time this season, twisted and turned as he probed for a gap in Newcastle's defence that often featured nine men in front of keeper Martin Dubravka.

But too often, Chelsea failed to find a way through and were particularly frustrated in the first 45 minutes.

Hazard placed two shots wide, while Antonio Rudiger and Pedro was also off-target before Pedro finally forced Dubravka to make a save.