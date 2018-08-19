Chelsea not title contenders despite super start for Sarri

Sarri's side have maximum points from their opening two games under the Italian, but made life difficult for themselves after racing into a 2-0 lead inside 20 minutes through Pedro Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata.

Arsenal were level by half-time as Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi netted.

Yet the Gunners were left to rue wasting a host of other glorious chances before Eden Hazard came off the bench to swing an enthralling encounter Chelsea's way by providing the cross for Marco Alonso's winner.

And Sarri believes those defensive deficiencies showed Chelsea are far from the finished product capable of challenging favourites Manchester City and Liverpool for the title.

"Not in this moment," said Sarri, who bemoaned a "horrible" final 15 minutes of the first-half that saw Chelsea throw away their advantage.

"I think we have to work, improve in the basics and I'm not talking about only the defenders.

"The defensive phase is about the team. If we press very high we are able to do well, but in the other moments when we are not able to press in the other half we are in trouble."

Sarri believes Hazard isn't yet ready for 90 minutes after his exertions with Belgium at the World Cup, but acknowledged his side will be a different prospect once his star man is up to speed.

And Hazard warned he isn't keen on starting a third straight game on the bench next weekend at Newcastle on the bench.

"It is better to be on the pitch than watching on the bench," said Hazard.

In contrast to Sarri's super start, new Arsenal boss Unai Emery is still waiting for his first Premier League point.

But after being outclassed by City on the opening weekend of the season, there were far more for positives for the Spaniard.

"I think we need to give the players calm and continue working," said Emery.

"The reaction after the 2-0 is very good. The 2-2 (at half-time) is soft for us because we had more chances to score."