Saudi football chief quits, eyes Asia's top job

  • Sunday 19, August 2018 in 10:49 AM
Saudi Football Federation chief Adel Ezzat resigned on Saturday, expressing his intention to run for the presidency of the Asian Football Confederation.
"I presented to (Saudi sports authority chief) Turki al-Sheikh... my resignation from my position as of today," Ezzat told a Saudi sports broadcaster.
 
"I will begin preparing... for elections of the Asian Football Confederation, which will be held next year."
 
Ezzat's deputy Nawaf al-Timyat has been named the Saudi federation's interim chief until fresh elections are held.
 
Ezzat was last week elected as the first president of the South West Asian Football Federation, a new regional bloc of federations comprising 14 nations.