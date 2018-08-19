Saudi football chief quits, eyes Asia's top job

"I presented to (Saudi sports authority chief) Turki al-Sheikh... my resignation from my position as of today," Ezzat told a Saudi sports broadcaster.

"I will begin preparing... for elections of the Asian Football Confederation, which will be held next year."

Ezzat's deputy Nawaf al-Timyat has been named the Saudi federation's interim chief until fresh elections are held.

Ezzat was last week elected as the first president of the South West Asian Football Federation, a new regional bloc of federations comprising 14 nations.