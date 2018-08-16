World champions France top FIFA rankings, Germany plummet

The World Cup, which ended on July 15 with France's 4-2 defeat of Croatia in the final in Moscow, has led to a big shake up in the rankings in which a new formula has also been used for the first time.

France are up six places to claim the top ranking for the first time in more than 16 years. Croatia have meanwhile equalled their best-ever ranking, last achieved in June 2013.

Former world champions and No. 1 Germany are out of the top 10, dropping a massive 14 places to 15th following their group-stage elimination in Russia, while record World Cup winners Brazil slip a place to third behind World Cup semi-finalists Belgium, who gain one place.

England, another losing semi-finalist, are up six places to sixth behind Uruguay, who have improved nine places.