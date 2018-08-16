Federer cruises, Tsitsipas falls in Cincinnati

World number two Federer, the top player in the men's draw following Rafa Nadal's withdrawal due to fatigue, looked fresh as he overwhelmed Gojowczyk with pinpoint serving and speedy defense.

World number 47 Gojowczyk failed to convert any of his five break points on the fast Ohio hardcourts, easing the pressure on the 20-times grand slam champion.

Federer, playing in his first match since turning 37 earlier this month, said taking the fight to his opponent was a key to his continued success.

"It's important to always try to play your game, especially on faster surfaces, and not be too reactive," he said.

"In this day and age everybody serves big, everybody can hit big from the baseline... so it's important to bring in your own energy, whether it's the first round or the finals."

Federer will look to continue toward a record eighth title at the Ohio event when he faces Argentine Leonardo Mayer in the third round on Thursday.